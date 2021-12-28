Greater flamingoes attract visitors in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

Thousands of greater flamingoes camping in the salt pans closer to the seashore of the district are attracting the visitors from various parts of the district.

The flamingos that are attracted by the brackish water bodies and the salt pans feast on the crab, shrimp, insects, worms, tubers etc., all seen abundantly in the briny environment. As the brackish water bodies of the district provide conducive environment for these migratory birds, they have camped in thousands in the district at various places, all closer to the seashore.

In Thoothukudi district, these beautiful winged visitors have camped at Pazhayakaayal, Punnaikaayal, Vembar, Veppalodai, Kulaththur, Panaiyoor, saltpans and the estuaries, where 100 to 1,000 flamingoes can be seen preying on the organisms living in brackish water.

Since the stretch between South Beach Road and Harbour Road have good number of salt pans closer to the seashore, these places have attracted a few hundred flamingoes now.

“Though greater flamingoes visit Thoothukudi every year, the population is quite high this time. We are seeing for the first time the flamingoes camping in the salt pans near Roache Park,” said Forest Ranger Raghuvaran of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust.

The Department of Forest has deployed anti-poaching watchers to protect these birds.