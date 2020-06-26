Govt. keen on averting custodial deaths: Minister

THOOTHUKUDI
Information Minister ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju on Friday handed over the State Government’s compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to the family of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J Benicks of Sattankulam, who died due to alleged custodial torture.
Accompanied by Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Mr. Raju handed over the compensation announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the distressed family.
Mr. Raju told journalists that the government was keen on preventing custodial deaths and had placed under suspension two Sub-Inspectors allegedly involved in this case. Though “some sporadic incidents” (custodial deaths) had happened here and there, impartial actions were being taken against the erring officials.
“In fact, the Tamil Nadu Police Stations have bagged national-level awards for best police stations and other laurels on various occasions. So, an isolated incident cannot be treated as a routine affair,” Mr. Raju claimed.
DMK MP meets family
Earlier, Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi met the bereaved family members along with Tiruchendur MLA Anita R. Radhakrishnan and handed over the cheque for ₹ 25 lakh on behalf of the DMK. She demanded that the custodial deaths be treated as murder.
