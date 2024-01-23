GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. appoints Rukmini Palanivel Rajan as chairperson of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board of Trustees

January 23, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government has appointed Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, wife of former Assembly Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and mother of Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as the chairperson for Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board of Trustees on Tuesday. 

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department appointed five persons as trustees for the temple board, which included Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, P.K.M. Chelliah, D. Subbulakshmi, M. Srinivasan and S. Meena in November, 2023. 

As the election to the post of the board chairperson could not be conducted within the stipulated period, the HR&CE department Commissioner requested the government to appoint a chairperson, a Government Order (GO) said. 

Based on that, Ms. Rukmini Palanivel Rajan was appointed as the chairperson.

