Governor visits Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday visited the Vivekananda Rock memorial and paid floral tribute to the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari.

He meditated at the Rock memorial and recollected the service of Swami Vivekananada, an official release from Raj Bhavan said.

During an interaction with the District Sainik Welfare Board and Ex-Servicemen about implementation of the welfare schemes meant for the ex-servicemen, he urged them to come together as a family and work for improving the institution.

Ends