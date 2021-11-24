Madurai

Governor visits Kanniyakumari

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visiting Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari on Wednesday.  

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday visited the Vivekananda Rock memorial and paid floral tribute to the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari.

He meditated at the Rock memorial and recollected the service of Swami Vivekananada, an official release from Raj Bhavan said.

During an interaction with the District Sainik Welfare Board and Ex-Servicemen about implementation of the welfare schemes meant for the ex-servicemen, he urged them to come together as a family and work for improving the institution.

Ends


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 9:13:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/governor/article37669082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY