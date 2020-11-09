Government-sponsored online NEET classes begin

Many students of government and government-aided schools from Madurai district attended the government-sponsored online NEET classes which started for this academic year on Monday.

S. Vennila Devi, district Coordinator for government-sponsored NEET training, said this year around 570 students from government and government-aided schools in the district had registered for online NEET classes. This is nearly double the number, compared to last year.

According to a School Education department official, timetable for the online classes have been issued. Currently, recorded video classes and practice tests had been uploaded on the portal.

Ms. Devi said a NEET coordinator had been appointed in every school to guide students and clarify their doubts. “We are planning to start a WhatsApp group of students attending the online classes,” she said.

The study material was distributed to all the government schools last year. “Since there is a surge in the number of students attending the online classes this year, we will have to place orders for more number of books,” she added.

S. Damodaran, a government-aided school student who attended the online NEET classes on Monday, said though online classes were a boon, the issue of not being able to clarify doubts was a major concern.