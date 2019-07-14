‘Government attempting to dismantle welfare schemes’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) announced that they will call for an agitation against the Tamil Nadu government for attempting to dismantle the welfare schemes and organisational set up for contract workers, here on Saturday.

R. Singaravelu, State joint president, CITU, in his address to the workers at their district conference, said that contract workers do not have job security or social immunity.

The CITU has made several representations regarding the plight of the workers but has not elicited any positive response regarding their demands, he said.

A statement from the organisation’s members said that CITU must be made a member of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board so as to provide a voice to those who are usually discriminated against.

The statement also called for an increase in compensation for contract workers as they usually work for a pittance and are exploited by their contractors.

It added that contract workers under the Labour Welfare Board must be made permanent staff.

Apart from the above demands, CITU stated that the district administration must care for the drinking water needs of the public.

They added that traffic continues to be an issue in the city and the problem should be addressed.