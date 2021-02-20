Go to this police station to read books

The Karungal police have created a library on the police station premises for the benefit of the public, particularly youth preparing for competitive examinations.
After a new building was built for the Karungal police station, the old building was in disuse and it started crumbling due to lack of maintenance. To make use of the building, Inspector K. Thangaraj, hit upon the idea to create a library there. When his subordinates welcomed it, the idea took shape. More than 500 books on various topics were received from schools, colleges and the public. The police personnel of the station also sponsored a good number of books.
Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan inaugurated the library on Saturday. Mr. Thangaraj, who has since been transferred to Kovilpatti East Police Station ahead of the Assembly polls, said the library will get a final shape within a couple of days with the arrival of more books. “We get calls from the public, schools and the colleges. We also receive overseas calls from natives working abroad, expressing their willingness to sponsor books,” Mr. Thangaraj said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath