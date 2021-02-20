Go to this police station to read books

Library comes up on Karungal police station campus

The Karungal police have created a library on the police station premises for the benefit of the public, particularly youth preparing for competitive examinations.

After a new building was built for the Karungal police station, the old building was in disuse and it started crumbling due to lack of maintenance. To make use of the building, Inspector K. Thangaraj, hit upon the idea to create a library there. When his subordinates welcomed it, the idea took shape. More than 500 books on various topics were received from schools, colleges and the public. The police personnel of the station also sponsored a good number of books.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan inaugurated the library on Saturday. Mr. Thangaraj, who has since been transferred to Kovilpatti East Police Station ahead of the Assembly polls, said the library will get a final shape within a couple of days with the arrival of more books. “We get calls from the public, schools and the colleges. We also receive overseas calls from natives working abroad, expressing their willingness to sponsor books,” Mr. Thangaraj said.