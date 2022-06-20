Girls record better pass percentage than boys in Plus Two 12 in Dindigul, Theni districts

Plus two students check their exam results in mobile phones in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

With a pass percentage of 94.44 and 97.12, girls from Dindigul and Theni districts emerged on top than the boys who took up the State Board public exams for Class 12, the results of which were announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday.

The State Board public exams for Class 12 was held in May.

As for Dindigul district, out of the 20,650 candidates who appeared for the exam, 18,585 students–8,509 boys and 10,076 girls–passed the examination.

The official report stated that the pass percentage recorded in the district stood at 90.

The pass percentage recorded by the students of 76 government schools in Dindigul revenue district–which includes educational districts of Dindigul, Palani, Batlagundu and Vedasandur–stood at 80.86 in State Board public exams for Class 12.

According to School Education Department officials, a total of 66 schools–four government schools, seven government-aided schools and 55 self financing schools–secured centum pass percentage in the district.

In the four educational districts–Palani recorded a pass percentage of 93.20, Dindigul secured 89.45%, Batlagundu registered 88.77% and Vedasandur witnessed 86.69%.

A total of 52 differently-abled students, against 58 who appeared, passed the examination including visual and hearing impaired, physically challenged and other categories differently abled.

Especially, a centum pass percentage was recorded by the 15 visually impaired students who took up the exam.

In Theni district, out of the 14,033 students who appeared for the exam, 13,246 students–6,503 boys and 6,743 girls–passed the examination which secured the district a pass percentage of 94.39.

The pass percentage recorded by the students of 59 government schools in Theni revenue district–which includes Theni, Uthamapalayam and Periyakulam–stood at 90.62 in Class 12 board exams.

A municipality school in the district secured a centum pass percentage, according to official sources.

As many as 39 out of 40 differently-abled students passed the examination including nine visually impaired and three hearing impaired, eight physically challenged and 19 students under other categories.

Helpline

According to Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, students can either call the toll free helpline numbers–14417 and 1098–to clear queries or concerns.