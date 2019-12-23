Girls on cycle expedition from Jammu reach Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

A team of 21 girl students from Mumbai that has taken out a cyclothon from Jammu to Kanniyakumari to promote education of girl children reached Sattur on Monday.

Accompanied by two teachers and escorted by local police, the students of Smt. P.N Doshi Woman's College started their cycling on November 22 at Jammu.

Besides promoting ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao,’ they were staging street plays on subjects like Clean India, Fit India and Akhand Bharat, said one of the teachers, Gunvant Rachchh. Another teacher, Sanjay Patil is the coordinator of the expedition that would conclude at Kanniyakumari on December 25.

Mr. Gunvant said they would cycle for 110 km to 120 km during daytime and take rest during night. “They would also stage street plays and discuss the importance of girl children’s education with the local populace,” he said.

The expedition has crossed Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharastra and Karnataka before entering Tamil Nadu.

The girls from different departments were provided training in cycling and other physical and mental fitness for more than four months.

The people showered their affection to the girls by greeting them with refreshments and food, he said.