Enquiry into death of girl

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report into the suicide of a girl, who had delivered a baby a few months back\ near Bodi.

According to officials, the 17-year-old girl was married off to one Rajkumar 18 months back. However, the husband was arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Meanwhile, the girl, who had delivered a baby six months back, ended her life on June 7.

Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Officer, P. Kousalya, said that enquiry will be held by District Child Protection Officer, District Probation Officer, Inspector of Police, Palanichettipatti and Revenue officials.

The report would be sent to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.