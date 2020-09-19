Girl missing case: Two SIs suspended

Two Sub-Inspectors of Police of Saptur police station near here were placed under suspension for ‘negligence’ in investigation into a girl missing case.
Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar on Saturday ordered their suspension after it came to light that the two SIs had seized a motorbike and a mobile phone in connection with the investigation of the case. They did not inform the Investigation Officer, Inspector of Police, Peraiyur, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peraiyur, about the seizures..
“They have been placed under suspension for negligence of duty,” an official said.
Investigation revealed that after the girl had reportedly eloped with one Idayakani on August 23, the police seized the motorbike and mobile phone of Idayakani’s brother Ramesh. After the police visited their house on Wednesday and asked the mother and two brothers to appear at the police station next day for enquiry, Ramesh, 20, was found dead hanging in a tree at Anaikaraipatti on Thursday. Scores of villagers have been protesting since then alleging that the youth was tortured in police custody. However, the SP said CCTV footage showed that the police had not picked up the youth.
The suspension comes amidst the protest continuing at Anaikkaraipatti seeking action against the police personnel.
