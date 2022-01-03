An eco-friendly new year gift to the public

People who came to the district collectorate on Monday to submit their grievances in the form of petitions received an unusual and unexpected new year gift - yellow cloth bags.

As the Tamil Nadu government, to encourage the public to use the cloth bags instead of using the harmful and non-degradable plastic bags, has launched ‘Meendum manjappai’ (Yellow Cloth Bag Again) campaign in Tamil Nadu, S. Muruganandam, 42, of Tiruchendur readied 600 yellow cloth bags to be distributed to the public who come to the Collectorate in large numbers to submit petitions.

Apart from being part of a Tiruchendur-based decoration team, decorating marriage halls and houses for auspicious functions, he used to wash cars for augmenting his revenue. With the small savings he had, he has purchased the cloth bags to be distributed to the public.

Complimenting his effort, who is also the Tiruchendur union secretary of Physically Challenged Persons’ Welfare Association, Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the distribution of the free cloth bags. After the formal inauguration, he continued to distribute the cloth bags to the public.

“I used my limited resources to purchase the cloth bags to be distributed free to the public,” he said.