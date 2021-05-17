GH issues memo to pharmacist

Dindigul

After a WhatsApp video of a pharmacist at the Dindigul Government Headquarters Hospital working in an inebriated state went viral, the hospital authorities have issued a memo to the man seeking an explanation.

The video shows the pharmacist inebriated and the public questioning him over being drunk at work. People could be seen asking him as to how he was allowed to work in such a condition and why no action was taken against him.

The Dindigul hospital authorities have also sought an explanation from a Chief Pharmacist and a Supervisor on why the incident was not brought to the notice of the hospital authorities earlier.