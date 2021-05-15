Get free legal counselling over phone

Madurai

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched a helpline facility to redress grievances of the public during the COVID-19 lockdown. It offers free legal assistance through telephone.

Women and men who faced domestic problems, children and elderly people who required assistance could send their complaint through WhatApp in the prescribed format to the DLSA helpline number.

Following the filing of the complaint, a counselling team comprising experts will contact the complainant for redressal. The public have to send a message through WhatsApp mentioning their name, age, gender and the grievance to the contact number.

People can send their complaint to 63798 94373 or call 0452 2535067 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with DLSA, One Stop Centre and District Child Protection Unit will offer counselling, said DLSA Secretary V. Deepa. She said the helpline facility was launched on instructions from Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai.