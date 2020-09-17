Create garden, Collector tells anganwadi workers

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has urged the anganwadi workers to ensure that the children in their centres are provided with balanced diet and greens and vegetables grown in the anganwadi garden.
Inaugurating the ‘poshan abhiyaan’ scheme in the anganvadi at Kanarpatti under Maaur union on Thursday, she said the scheme, designed to provide healthy diet to children enrolled in anganwadis, had mandated creation of ‘anganwadi garden’ where greens, vegetables and fruits should be grown. The anganwadi workers should grow fruits like papaya, banana, a variety of greens and vegetables in these gardens for providing nutritious food to the children.
“Since the government has made sufficient provisions for creating the ‘anganwadi garden’, the workers should make use of it in the best interest of children. Besides ensuring healthy and balanced diet to the children, this programme will inculcate in the young minds the importance of creating garden in their houses for getting fresh greens, vegetables and the fruits,” she said.
She also asked the anganwadi workers to convert the nutritious flour being supplied to the anganwadis into ‘idiyappam’, ‘laddu’, ‘puttu’ and ‘kozhukattai’ so that the children would eagerly eat these dishes.
Project Director, ‘Mahalir Thittam’, Michael Fernando and Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Programme, Jayasurya were present.
