Garbage piles an eye sore to petitioners at Dindigul Collectorate

Garbage dumped on the premises of the Collectorate was an eyesore to the large number of petitioners who arrived here for the grievance redress meeting on Monday.

Two unsegregated heaps of waste dumped along the road between the nursery of the Department of Forest and the Collectorate made a pathetic sight. The waste included used paper cups and plates, food wrappers, plastic covers, polythene bags, torn envelopes, papers and brown sheets that were used and discarded by the government offices.

The dumping of waste at the spot had become a constant pattern for the past 10 days, according to a document writer who frequented the offices inside.

Questioned, a petitioner, who added his bottle to the heap, said, “There are no prominently placed trash bins around the campus, and obviously we cannot go in search of one.”

Bad roads

The roads on the Collectorate premises leading to the Registrar Office, Regional Transport Office and test ground were also substandard and cracked, largely filled with shingles. Petitioners also complained that there was no easy access to drinking water dispensers inside the building.

“I come from an interior village near Vedasandur to submit a petition and I emptied the bottle I carried with me before I reached the Collectorate due to the scorching heat. I found it difficult to find a water dispenser until a good Samaritan shared his water bottle with me,” said V. Komalavalli, 62.

She also complained that the concrete benches set up recently for the public inside the parking lot made it difficult for navigation and also served no purpose as there was no shade. “The situation is even worse when it rains as there are no shelters.”

The garden-like area neatly maintained opposite the Collectorate building remained closed to public, which left the petitioners no choice but to use the sidewalks along the entrance or stand without proper shade.