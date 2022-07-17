Ganja seized, three arrested

Vilampatti Police arrested three persons and seized 2.5 kg of ganja in Anaipatti near Nilakottai in Dindigul district late on Saturday.

They identified the arrested persons as K. Lakshmanan, 23, of Viralimayanpatti in Viruveedu, A. Venkatesh, 22, of Kuttinaickenpatti in Nilakottai and V. Kannan, 23, of Periyakulam in Theni district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team attached to Madurai South Zone led by Sub-Inspector Azhagupandi, who conducted a special raid near Aathupalam in Anaipatti, arrested three persons involved in illegal selling of ganja. The team also seized 2.5 kg of ganja from them and an auto-rickshaw used by the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, said the police.