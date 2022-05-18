Gang assaults constables

Ramanathapuram

An armed gang assaulted two police constables at Naripaiyur seashore on Tuesday.

T. Vasanth, 35, and his colleague, Linganathan, who were in crime prevention team of Keelakkarai sub-division, went to the seashore at around 11.45 p.m. for patrolling as a part of checking smuggling activities. They noticed a group of youths moving in a suspicious manner. When they intercepted them and questioned them for roaming, they started abusing the police, Keelakkarai Deputy Superintendent of Police, P.T. Subash, said.

They also started attacking the police with lethal weapons.

While Vasanth suffered injuries on his hand and ear, Linganatham sustained bleeding injuries on his head and wrist.

The policemen were given first aid at the Government Hospital in Kadaladi.

Based on a complaint from Vasanth, the Sayalgudi police have booked a case of attempt to murder, rioting, assaulting, wrongful confinement and hurting a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty against the group

The police have arrested eight persons including R. Al Rasheed, 22, of Narippaiyur, S. Mohammed Masood, 28, and A. Bilal, 25, S. Mubarak Ali, 32, of Oppilan.