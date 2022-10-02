Gandhi remembered on his birth anniversary

Floral tributes to portraits and statues of Mahatma Gandhi marked the 153rd Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in Madurai on Sunday. A number of programmes were organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy paid floral tributes to the leader’s statue on Gandhi Memorial Building and Khadi Kraft Centre on West Masi Street. He also inaugurated sale of Khadi products at the Centre. A special discount of 30 % has been announced on account of Gandhi Jayanthi and ahead of Deepavali celebrations. For the year 2022, a target of ₹75 lakh has been fixed for the special sale, said a press statement.

Mr. Moorthy urged the public to make use of the sale and support the weavers by purchasing the khadi products. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Madurai South MLA M. Bhoominathan and Madurai District Panchayat Chairperson K. Suryakala were present.

A special gram sabha meeting was conducted at Rajakoor panchayat. It was presided over by Minister Moorthy and Collector Aneesh Sekhar. The Minister said that various schemes had been taken up at a cost of ₹1 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. A new fair price shop would be constructed and opened to the public.

Following demands made in the gram sabha meeting, in the first phase, works such as sewerage, cement road, street lights would be completed from the MLA's fund. Further, project estimates would be prepared for other works and action taken to complete them.

A complaint was made that there were encroachments. The officials were instructed to remove them and execute the project. Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, Assistant Director (Panchayats) Aravind and other officials were present.

At the Gandhi Memorial Museum, the Collector paid floral tributes to the Gandhi statue. Students participated in various competitions held as part of the celebrations. Various topics on the Mahatma were discussed at the event. Gandhi Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao, treasurer M. Senthil Kumar and others were present.

///

Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai Division P. Ananth on Sunday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the ‘Gandhi Corner’ at the Madurai Junction on account of the 153rd Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations. A special exhibition was also held at the railway junction premises as part of the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations.

EOM (PHOTO ASHOK)