Freedom fighters honoured

Patriotic spirits were high as the 76th Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner across Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts on Monday.

Commemorating the 76th Independence Day, Collector S. Visakan honoured E. Lingammal, wife of P. Ethirajulu, a freedom fighter at her residence in Dindigul with a shawl on Monday.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar was also present.

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan honoured kin of freedom fighters as part of the celebrations. S. Bethachiammal, 92, wife of K.V. Sankaralingam, a freedom fighter who participated in the freedom struggle in his twenties, was one among the honourees. “He used to tell stories of how he suffered attacks from British soldiers while protesting. He was also jailed along with Moraj Desai at Allipuram jail during the struggle,” she said.

The national flag was hoisted by Mayor J. Ilamathi on the Corporation Office premises in Dindigul. Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian, councillors and other officials were present.

Railway Police Inspector Arul Jayabal hoisted the flag at the Dindigul Railway Station.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Dindigul Division Assistant Manager (Commerce) N. Balasubramanian hoisted the flag at their office. Further, he presented awards to 41 workers including 15 drivers for best frugal practices of diesel, 15 bus conductors who increased the revenue. A worker who returned a sum of ₹28,840 which a passenger missed was also honoured.

Former Minister C. Srinivasan hoisted the national flag at Dindigul MLA office, as part of the celebration.

The national flag was hoisted by L. Raja, senior dean of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed to be University, at the Bell Maidan in its campus. Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar, faculty members, staff and students were present.

S. Karuppachamy, member, Vice-Chancellor Officiating Committee, hoisted the national flag at Alagappa University in Karaikudi while Swaminathan, another member of the V.C. Officiating Committee and accepted the guard of honour presented by the NCC cadets and students of the University.

At Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College, its Correspondent and former MLA of Mudukulathur Malaysia S. Pandian hoisted the flag. Executive Director P. Saravanan, Principal R. Raja, heads of departments, and students were present.

In an initiative to celebrate Independence Day healthily, students were distributed peanut bars instead of chocolates at Chairman Manicka Vasagam Middle School at Devakottai near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

Nutritious noon meal worker Thamizharasi and organiser Indira were felicitated in appreciation of their work in serving nutritious meals to the students in a delicious manner. Headmaster L. Chokkalingam presided over the function.

Independence day celebrations were held at Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science in Theni and Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai in Ramanathapuram.