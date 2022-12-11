Free house site pattas given to 21 transgenders, 27 minorities

December 11, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Sunday distribucted free house site pattas to 21 transgenders and 27 persons belonging to minority communities, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government, led by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, had been implementing welfare schemes tailored-made for socially weaker sections of the people based on their lifestyle.

A total of 21 transgenders from Vembakottai taluk and 27 persons from minority communities from Watrap taluk got the house site pattas worth ₹ 16 lakh.

Collector J. Mehganath Reddy, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, Revenue Divisional Officers Viswanathan, Sivakasi, and Anitha, Sattur, Tahsildars Renganathan, Vembakottai, and Uma Maheswari, Watrap, were present.