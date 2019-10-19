Madurai

Francis Xavier Engineering College gets MHRD’s ‘Four Star’ award

more-in

Francis Xavier Engineering College’s Institution Innovation Cell has bagged the Ministry of Human Resource Development ‘Four Star’ award.

The MHRD’S Innovation Cells (MIC) have been established in select colleges to systematically foster the culture of innovation amongst all the higher educational institutions.

Under the guidance of MHRD’s Innovation Cell, Francis Xavier Engineering College created the institutions’ Innovation Cell in 2018-19.

The major focus of the cell is to create a vibrant local innovation ecosystem, start-up / entrepreneurship supporting mechanism in the college, establish an ecosystem for scouting ideas and pre-incubation of ideas.

It would also focus on developing better cognitive ability among the technology students.

Chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions S. Cletus Babu congratulated the team.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 12:02:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/francis-xavier-engineering-college-gets-mhrds-four-star-award/article29746140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY