Four Sub-Registrars suspended
Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Registration Kavitha Rani has placed under suspension four Sub-Registrars in Tenkasi district for allowing registration of lands against the direction of the Supreme Court.
The Sub-Registrars suspended on Tuesday are Mariyappan (Shencottai Sub-Registrar Office), Gomathi (Vasudevanallur), Ananthi (Oothumalai) and Saravanan (Surandai).
After allegations were levelled against a private company, Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL), which allegedly collected ₹60,000 crore from 5.60 crore investors through illegal collective investment scheme, the Supreme Court had ordered liquidation of the lands in which PACL had invested. However, a portion of the PACL’s lands were sold and 8,198 documents were registered in Tamil Nadu in this connection.
The Department of Registration recently started a probe into the registration of 5,300 acres of land in violation of the Supreme Court’s direction. Subsequently, four Sub-Registrars have been suspended.
