Four of family killed in road accident

July 06, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when the bike in which they were travelling was hit by a tipper lorry at Kodarankulam intersection near Ambasamudram in the district on Thursday.

 The deceased were identified as M. Esakkirajan, 30, of Kallidaikurichi, his mother M. Alankari alias Saraswathi, 50, his younger sister Esakkiammal alias Karthika, 25, and Esakkiammal’s son Chandru, 2.

Police said Esakkirajan and others were going from Kallidaikurichi to Papanasam on a bike on Thursday. When they were crossing Kodarankulam intersection, an oncoming tipper lorry, which was proceeding from Papanasam to Ambasamudram, hit the bike, killing Saraswathi, Esakkiammal and Chandru on the spot.

Esakkirajan, who was seriously injured, was rushed to hospital, but he died on the way. The bodies were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police picked up lorry driver Ashok of Vickramasingapuram,, who told them that the axle of his vehicle suddenly broke down and caused the accident.

 Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.

