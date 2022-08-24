Foundation stone laid for four godowns
THOOTHUKUDI
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan laid the foundation stone for construction of four godowns for Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at Meelavittaan near here on Wednesday.
The four warehouses to be built on an outlay of Rs. 4.18 crore will have a capacity to store 4,000 tonnes of paddy.
District Revenue Officer S. Kannapiraan, Regional Manager of TNCSC V. Muthulakshmi, Executive Engineer, TNCSC, Madurai, K.R. Murugan and Deputy Manager (Quality Control), TNCSC, T. Ponnusamy were present.
