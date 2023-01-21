Foundation stone for Cruz Fernandez memorial in Thoothukudi

January 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Foundation stone for the memorial for Cruz Fernandez, former chairman of old Thoothukudi municipality, was laid by MP Kanimozhi on Saturday.

The memorial will be built on a 20-cent plot east of MGR Park opposite Chidambara Nagar bus stop at a cost of ₹77.87 lakh.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree were present.

After the State Government decided to construct the memorial for Cruz Fernandez, five-time municipal chairman who implemented the first drinking water scheme to bring water from the Tamirabharani river to the coastal town, a Government Order was released in October stating that the memorial would be set up at Roach Park on South Beach Road.

However, the fishermen objected to this decision saying that the government was attempting to obliterate the fame of Cruz Fernandez by constructing the memorial in a secluded place away from the town. Subsequently, Dr. Senthil Raj and Ms. Geetha held talks with the representatives of various fishermen associations and it was decided that a memorial near MGR Park on Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai Highway will be built.