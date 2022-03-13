Former panchayat president murdered near Aruppukottai

Husband of her niece hacked her to death in family dispute

Aruppukottai A former president of Udayanampatti Panchayat, Rakkamal (45) was hacked to death by her relatives in a family dispute in Tiruchuli on March 13 night.

The police have arrested the prime accused, M. Murthy of Udayanampatti and two others in this connection.

The police said that Mr. Murthy and his wife Solaimani, who was working as a nurse in Erode district, had been living separately for the last six months following differences of opinion.

Ms. Solaimani’s aunt Rakkamal had been helping her niece which had irritated Mr. Murthy.

Mr. Murthy suspected that Rakkamal was behind his wife leaving him and nursed a grudge against her.

On March 12 evening, Mr. Murthy and his family members went to Rakkamal’s house and he indiscriminately assaulted her with the machete.

The women suffered multiple cut injuries and she was rushed to the Government Hospital in Tiruchuli.

However, she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Tiruchuli police have arrested Mr. Murthy, his mother, Lakshmi and his brother, Selvam, in this connection.

The police are also on the lookout for Mr. Murthy’s father and another brother.

The body of Rakkammal was handed over to the family after post-mortem.