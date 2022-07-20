Former Minister’s plea dismissed 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed in 2021 by former Minister N. Suresh Rajan alleging that road contracts were awarded for extraneous considerations in Kanniyakumari district.

Mr. Suresh Rajan said he had made a representation in this regard on February 16, 2021. But the representation was not considered by the authorities. Therefore, the petition was filed before the court.

In a counter affidavit, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said the subject matter of the allegations had to be looked into by the Special Authority created under the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman Act, 2014 and not by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption, at this juncture. A communication was also served on the petitioner to approach the Special Authority.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that there was no merit in the petition and dismissed it.