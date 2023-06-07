Forest personnel monitor Arikomban’s movement in Tirunelveli tiger reserve

June 07, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

After releasing the tranquilised wild elephant Arikomban in the Lower Gothaiyar Dam area in the Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve shortly before Monday midnight, the forest personnel have camped there to monitor the movement of the tusker.

“Since the elephant has the history of entering the residential areas within the forest and also invading the areas close to the forest boundaries in the past, we are monitoring the movement of Arikomban through the radio collar,” said sources in the Forest Department.

Before releasing the elephant into the jungle, the forest veterinarians accompanying the pachyderm treated it for the injuries sustained, especially on its trunk. Since the truck carrying the elephant could not be taken up to the scenic Muthukuzhivayal area, which falls under Kanniyakumari district, Arikomban was released in the Lower Gothaiyar Dam area, where it was seen enjoying a refreshing bath on Tuesday morning.

“It was released beyond the Gothaiyar Dam winch intersection,” said a forest officer.

Finding its way

If the elephant crossed the channel carrying water from the Lower Gothaiyar Dam and walked for about 4 km, it could easily reach the Muthukuzhivayal area, which has been abundantly blessed with vast stretches of grassy terrain and lots of undulations, water and bamboo, forest officials said.

Moreover, this region is also situated close to the elephant corridors connecting the area with the forests of Kanniyakumari district like Pechipparai, Balamore and Keeriparai etc. and Kerala. Hence, the forest personnel believe that Arikomban would find a comforting environment in this region.

“If Arikomban can track the elephant corridor to Kerala from the spot it was released, it will take the animal to the dense forest with abundant food and water. If it moves towards south, it may reach the forests close to Balamore and Keeripaarai in Kanniyakumari district. We believe that Arikomban will move towards west or southwest to take the elephant corridor connecting this area with Kerala,” the forest officer said.