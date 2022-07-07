For two months residents here get potable water mixed with sewage

Residents of Deivakani Street in Anuppanadi show bottles of drinking water that has been contaminated by sewage on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Women holding bottles filled with black or muddy liquid emitting a bad odour is nothing but drinking water that flows through the pipelines in about 150 houses in Anuppanadi here.

“Though we are not new to sewage mixing with drinking water which happens occasionally and aggravates during the rains, this plight has been a constant issue for two months now,” J. Sakunthala, 40, resident of Deivakani Street in Anuppanadi for 24 years.

“We have now resorted to buying a pot of water for ₹15 which sometimes is not purified leading to some children even developing fever. On an average, we buy two to three pots a day to meet our needs,” she said.

According to J. Lenin, secretary of CPI(M) south zone, sewage mixing with drinking water issue is persistent in three streets namely Deivakani Street and Christian Street in Ward 88 and Susai Michael Street in ward 89.

Mr Lenin said, “officials, including Zone IV (South) Chairperson M. Mukesh Sharma, who had come to know that we were planning a protest requested us to cancel it and promised to do a field inspection”.

“Despite highlighting the issue to Corporation officials, even to the Mayor through a petition submitted by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) petition on June 27, no action was taken,” he said.

He stated that the officials inspected the ward for about one hour. “Most residents of the area are daily-wage labourers or people with meagre income but are now forced to spend ₹1,000 per month to procure drinking water which is a big expense for them,” said Mr Lenin.

He added that the officials have promised to resolve the issue within 25 days and that if they don’t, protests would be held.

AIADMK Councillor M. Prema said that the issue has been raised in all the three zonal meetings that were held thus far and no action has been taken.

“We are the ones who face the wrath of the residents who are suffering on a day-to-day basis. The cleaning works are often half-done and the issue resurfaces a couple of days later,” she said. Ms. Prema is also a resident of Deivakani Street.

She noted that the underground drainage needs to be desilted to ensure free-flow as well as repairing the many malfunctioning motors in the ward.

When contacted Mr. Mukesh Sharma, he said that officials have decided to take up works to form test pits to find out where the leak or crack has occurred in the sewage pipeline and put an end to the problem within two weeks.