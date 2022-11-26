For the love of home-grown brands

November 26, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MADURAI

It is raining all-things-beautiful at The Madurai Market, a two-day pop-up fair that has on display homemade cupcakes to handcrafted cotton kurtis and much more.

The second edition of the market is being hosted at JC Residency on Lady Doak College Road here. The entry-free event has a one-way ticket to delve into a motley of items on sale such as Aadhya’s ‘farm to cup’ modelled authentic filter coffee powder, Hobbee hive’s interesting stationery spread and Planthusiast’s teapot-shaped pots to grow succulents.

Ushering in the Christmassy feel, many stalls offered gift boxes, handmade wooden and stuffed ornaments to decorate Christmas trees, homemade plum cakes, cookies among others from home-grown brands, behind which were women entrepreneurs.

The aroma of organic skin care essentials such as hibiscus shampoo bars, blueberry soaps, lip balms at Coral Dust put up by Nithila Surendren from Chennai and S. Janani’s soy wax candles under her brand Soul Factory based out of Tiruppur filled the air.

Inmates of the Madurai prison also had a place in the fair, through their goods such as squash and jams, block printed pillow covers, towels and sarees.

A. Trishika, S. Vaishalini and D. Tharunika, the trio behind ‘Trivath,’ an indo-western clothing brand caught the attention of the ladies with their wide range of hand block printed dresses and kurtis. Premium baby apparel and plastic-free toys were up for sale.

Meanwhile, B. Prashanth who has put his heart to revive the dying art of Athangudi tiles is offering an improvised colour palette while maintaining its authenticity.

An engineer-turned-crafter S. Jayapoojitha has taken to monetise her love for miniatures and thoughtful gifting along with her mother S. Sadhana who loves embroidery. She is holding a card-making workshop for participants above 10 years of age between 3 p.m and 4.p.m.

Workshops on terracotta painting, string art, making polymer-clay art and ornaments are to be held on November 27. To register contact 7598183009.