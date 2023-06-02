Food Analysis Laboratory on Wheels flagged off in Thoothukudi district

June 02, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the ‘Food Analysis Laboratory on Wheels’ at Vilaathikulam as the mobile lab came to the district on Thursday for a month-long camp. The lab will go to various parts of the district to create awareness among the public on food safety and analyzing various food items in front of them to identify adulterated stuff.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the ‘Food Analysis Laboratory on Wheels’, which was dedicated to serve Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, would be in the district till June 30.

“When the lab visits your area, you can give samples of anything from our daily food to check its quality. If the food safety department officials find anything suspicious being served or sold in the market as food, it will also be analyzed in this mobile lab and appropriate legal action will follow. Hence, the people should make use of this lab as it comes to your area and enrich your knowledge on food safety,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The food safety officials accompanying this lab will demonstrate the methods of detecting adulteration in food items through simple tests.

The mobile food safety lab that camped at Vilaathikulam on Thursday (June 1) will visit Pudur (June 2), areas under Thoothukudi Corporation (between June 5 and 9), Kovilpatti municipality areas (June 12 and 13), Ottapidaaram union areas (June 14 and 15), Sattankulam union (June 16), Udangudi union (June 19), Alwarthirunagari union (June 20), Karungulam and Srivaikundam unions (June 21), Kayathar union (June 22), Kovilpatti union (June 23), Thoothukudi union (June 26 and 27), Kaayalpattinam municipality (June 28) and Tiruchendur municipality (June 30).

District Designated Food Safety Officer Mariappan, Food Safety Officers Sivakumar and Jothi Basu were present.