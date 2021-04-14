‘Follow reservation to fill teaching and non-teaching posts’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider the plea of a petitioner who sought a direction to the government to ensure that 18 % reservation for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates was followed in filling vacancies in the government-aided private schools not being a minority school.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathi Nathan of Thoothukudi district. He said that these schools should reserve 18 % of vacancies in the teaching and non teaching posts as per the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Rules. However, most of the schools were not following the reservation, he said.

He said that he sought information through the RTI Act in this regard and found out that two schools in Thoothukudi district had not followed reservation. He sent a representation to the authorities concerned to ensure that reservation was followed as per the rules in the two schools in Thoothukudi district. But, the representation was not considered, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi directed the State to consider the representation and pass appropriate orders within eight weeks. The court disposed of the PIL petition with the direction.