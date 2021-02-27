Focus on child rights and protection

‘Role of the media in providing ethical coverage on them is important’

Madurai

The role of the media in providing ethical coverage on child rights and child issues is important to protect the children who are voiceless and powerless, said A. Devaneyan, Director of Thozhamai, a non-governmental organisation, here on Friday.

He was addressing the mediapersons as part of a workshop, organised by Unicef and Thozhamai, to sensitise the journalists to their contribution to end violence against children and child marriage.

Although children form a large proportion of the population, a very few stories about children are reported across media platforms.

It is important for journalists to provide details to the public about authorities who can be contacted regarding child issues.

With the aim to report a story first, journalists often reveal several details about children through media platforms. In such circumstances, it is important to question if stories are reported in the interests of children.

When there are separate beats to cover various issues, media platforms must also have reporters who mainly cover child issues.

The instances of child marriages, illegal adoption and missing children are high in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Senior journalist Shanmuga Sundaram, and Lily Margaret, senior programme coordinator of Thozhamai, also participated.