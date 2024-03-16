Flying squads deployed in Thoothukudi; 288 sensitive polling booths identified

March 16, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the formal notification for the April 19 Parliamentary election was made this afternoon, Collector G. Lakshmipathy deployed on Saturday the flying squads in the district to check the movement of unaccounted cash, gifts, liquor and other banned items to lure the voters and to enthuse the cadres of political parties.

The Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, housing Vilaathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) and Kovilpatti Assembly segments, has 14,48,179 voters including 7,08,244 men, 7,39,720 women and 215 other voters, who will cast their voters in 1,622 polling booths on April 19.

As per the arrangement put n place on Saturday, 3 flying squads have been deployed in each Assembly constituency and each flying squad has 5 persons comprising 4 officials and a videographer. The flying squads, to work in 3 shifts, will be moving around in GPS-fitted vehicles.

“Those carrying above ₹ 50,000 in cash will have to submit proper records to prove that properly accounted cash is being taken for a genuine purpose. If not, the cash will be seized. The confiscated amount can be released only after submission of proper documents,” said Mr. Lakshmipathy.

In the 288 sensitive polling booths including 286 vulnerable and 2 critical polling stations in Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, additional security arrangements will be made and micro-observers serving in the Central Government offices deployed.

The Collector said the applications were being received for addition, deletion, correction and address change in the electoral roll. A total of 8,016 government employees and the teachers will be involved in poll-related duties.

The public and the political parties may register complaints pertaining to poll code violations via 1800-599-1960 or through WhatsApp (94864 54714). The complaints received will be immediately forwarded to the flying squad for appropriate action.

“The candidates and their supporters should desist from spreading rumours and indulging in indecent electioneering. They should strictly follow the poll codes to ensure peaceful electioneering and conduct of incident-free election on April 19,” Mr. Lakshmipathy appealed.

While 69.53% votes were polled in the last Parliamentary election held in 2019, the percentage witnessed marginal increase in the Assembly polls in 2021 to settle at 70.20%.