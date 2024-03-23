GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying squad seize 663 envelopes containing ₹200 each; two people detained near Tirupathur

March 23, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad team seized 663 envelopes, which contained ₹200 each, from two persons at Kovilapatti Pass near Tirupathur in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Officials said that the FST, which was engaged in vehicle check, intercepted a four-wheeler. On a search, they found the envelopes stashed in the car and found each of the envelope had ₹200 in it, totalling ₹1,32,600.

The officials identified the two persons as Salim and Murugesan from Thirumangalam in Madurai district. According to their confession, they were carrying the envelopes from a pallivasal in Thirumayam to Natham in Dindigul district.

Since there was no proper account for the cash, they were seized as per the ECI guidelines.

Ramanathapuram

Officials in Ramanathapuram said that from March 16, the Model Code of Conduct had come into effect. Since then various teams were deployed across the district.

According to the seizure, over ₹10 lakh in cash had been seized from multiple locations in the district over the last four days. Further investigations were on.

