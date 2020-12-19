Flood in Tamirabharani

The Tamirabharani swelled on Saturday after surplus water is being discharged from the Papanasam dam that reached its maximum capacity on Friday.

As water level in the Papanasam dam reached its maximum capacity of 143 feet on Friday, 5,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir that triggered flood in the river. While people living close to the watercourse have been alerted to stay safe, bathing in the river has been banned temporarily considering safety.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, 3,980 cusecs of water was discharged from Papanasam dam. “Based on the influx of water, the discharge is regulated. As of now, we’ve reduced 300 cusecs from yesterday’s discharge of 4,200 cusecs,” said Collector V. Vishnu.