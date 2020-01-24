Madurai

Five Sri Lankan nationals held

more-in

RAMESWARAM

A senior police official said that the Q branch has arrested five Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly tried to reach Sri Lanka from here through illegal means.

Two of them identified by the police as S. Alpan alias Anbu, 33, of Jaffna and B. Padmanabhan alias Chinnathambi of Mannar, were found to be overstaying.

The other three men, identified by the police as V. Naveenkumar, 19, S. Raju, 20, and T. Rajkaran, 20, were from the refugee camp at Gummidipoondi.

They were booked under the Passports Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 10:38:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/five-sri-lankan-nationals-held/article30646139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY