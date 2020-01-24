Five Sri Lankan nationals held

RAMESWARAM

A senior police official said that the Q branch has arrested five Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly tried to reach Sri Lanka from here through illegal means.

Two of them identified by the police as S. Alpan alias Anbu, 33, of Jaffna and B. Padmanabhan alias Chinnathambi of Mannar, were found to be overstaying.

The other three men, identified by the police as V. Naveenkumar, 19, S. Raju, 20, and T. Rajkaran, 20, were from the refugee camp at Gummidipoondi.

They were booked under the Passports Act.