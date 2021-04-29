Five more COVID-19 Care Centres opened in Madurai

Now, patients from each block can have easy access to the the nearest centre

The Health Department has increased the number of COVID-19 Care Centres functioning in the district to 11, in the wake of rising number of positive cases.

Until Tuesday, the district had six COVID-19 Care Centres. This was increased to 11 from Wednesday. The following are the COVID-19 Care Centres in Madurai district:

Madurai Kamaraj University hostel; MKU Constituent College, Kappalur; Aachi International School, Usilampatti; SACS MAVMM Engineering College, Kidaripatti; Arul Anandar College, Karumathur; Crescent College, Kallampatti; SVN College, Nagamalai Pudukkottai; Velammal Engineering College, Viraganoor; Bharathiyar Matriculation School, Elumalai; Government Higher Secondary School, T. Kallupatti; and Kamaraj Engineering College, Kallikudi.

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar said that the COVID-19 Care Centres have been increased in such a manner that patients from all blocks across the district can easily access the nearest COVID-19 Care Centre.

To reduce burden

The whole idea was to reduce the burden on Government Rajaji Hospital, said Dr. Arjun Kumar. “All positive patients from rural areas are travelling to the GRH for treatment, regardless of the severity of the infection,” he said.

“Hence, we are now strictly following an effective triaging model at the block level. The positive patients have to undergo triaging to be categorised as those with mild, moderate and severe infection. All asymptomatic and mild patients can either go for home isolation or be admitted to COVID-19 Care Centres. While patients with moderate infection can be treated at COVID-19 Health Centres, those with severe infection can be treated at the GRH,” said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

Only around 25% of beds of COVID-19 Care Centres have been currently occupied. "Many sections of the public rush to private hospitals to have their COVID-19 treatment. But they must understand that all government hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres run by the government have all the necessary equipment to provide quality treatment to the patients," added Dr. Arjun Kumar.