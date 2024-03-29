Five arrested for illegally selling liquor

March 29, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai police have arrested five persons for illegally selling liquor in Kalligudi in Madurai district. The police seized a total of 44 bottles of liquor from the accused. The police have arrested Muthu, Parameshwari, Gurunathan, Karupaiah and Jagalathaprathapan.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, the authorities have imposed restrictions and strict action is being taken in case of any violation.

In the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, flying squad teams, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been deployed to ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.