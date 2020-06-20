Fishing harbour closed as trader tests positive

The fishing harbour, which became alive on June 1 after being idle for more than 90 days owing to COVID -19 outbreak and mandatory annual fishing ban, plunged into darkness again on Thursday night after a trader from Seythunganallur who came to the fishing harbour tested positive for the viral infection.
Sources in the Department of Fisheries said disinfection was going on in the harbour since Thursday and it would remain closed till Sunday.
After six workers of a seafood export unit at Pazhayakaayal near here tested positive for the viral infection, the unit was closed and disinfection was on.
Moreover, other workers were being screened for the viral infection, Department of Public Health officials said.
A commercial complex near Cruz Fernandez statue was also closed on Friday after two shopkeepers tested positive for COVID -19.
