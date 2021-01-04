Fishermen demand closure of private resort

RAMANATHAPURAM

Stepping up their demand to close down a private resort near Mandapam panchayat here, fishermen association leaders and village presidents here staged a wait-in protest in front of the Sub-Collector's office on Monday.

According to the CITU leaders M Karunamoorthy and M Sivaji, the private resort had not obtained the mandatory certificate/permission from the government. Based on the intervention of a minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, they had established the resort here, they charged.

On December 24, when they had staged a demonstration, the Tahsildar gave an assurance that the resort would be closed in two days. Believing the assurance, they had dispersed, but till date, they had not taken action, they said and added that the resort management operated boat safaris on the shore without any permission from the authorities.

Moreover, they have installed huge rocks on the shore property,which threatened the environment.

Large posse of police personnel led by DSP Velladurai took a delegation for a talk with the Sub-Collector N.O. Sugaputra, who, according to the fishermen leaders, said that the officials would conduct an inspection and take action.

Not in a mood to listen, the villagers announced at 8 p.m. that they would continue with the agitation and took a pledge that they would not rest until the resort was shut down.