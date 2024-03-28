Fisherman drowns in sea

March 28, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A fisherman drowned in the sea while fishing. Police said Santa Cruz, 70, of Idinthakarai went for fishing in a fibreglass boat along with Rajan of the same area in the early hours of Thursday. The efforts by Mr. Rajan to rescue Santa Cruz went in vain. When other fishermen rushed to the spot on getting information from Mr. Rajan, they found the body of Santa Cruz floating in the sea. Ob being alerted, Marine Police retrieved the body and sent it to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam in Nagercoil for post-mortem.