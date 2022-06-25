Fish farmers asked to register their farm ponds

Virudhunagar district administration has appealed to fish farmers to register their farm ponds with Fish Farmers Development Agency for availing themselves of benefits of various schemes being implemented by Department of Fisheries.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the registered fish farmers would get priority in getting benefits.

The farmers can get input subsidy for buying seed and feed. The seed can be bought from any of the State-run fish farms at the Government-fixed rate.

Similarly, the subsidy given for farm ponds and their renovation could also be availed by the registered farmers.

Farmers who have taken lease of panchayat tanks for aquaculture can also register themselves.

Further details can be obtained from the office of Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Velchamy Nagar, Virudhunagar. 04562-244707 and 93848-24387.