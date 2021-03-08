First round of EVM randomisation held

THOOTHUKUDI

First round of randomisation of electronic voting machines and the VVPATs to be used in the six Assembly constituencies in the district was held in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj and the representatives of recognised political parties here on Monday.

The EVMs and the VVPATs, which were selected through lots, were allotted to the 2,097 polling booths to be established in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam, Kovilpatti, Vilaathikulam and Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituencies.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the EVMs and the VVPATs, all kept Thoothukudi Panchayat Union Office with due security, had been allotted to the Assembly segments through lots. Moreover, 20% EVMs and 30% VVPATs would be allotted in addition to the Assembly constituencies in addition to the numbers actually required as replacement in case of technical snag.

After the final list of candidates was ready, the slips carrying the names of the candidates and their symbols would be fixed in the EVMs before the second round of randomisation. The list of EVMs allotted to each constituency would be given to the candidates who can supervise the shifting of EVMs to their segments.

Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and others were present.