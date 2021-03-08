First round of EVM randomisation held

THOOTHUKUDI
First round of randomisation of electronic voting machines and the VVPATs to be used in the six Assembly constituencies in the district was held in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj and the representatives of recognised political parties here on Monday.
The EVMs and the VVPATs, which were selected through lots, were allotted to the 2,097 polling booths to be established in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam, Kovilpatti, Vilaathikulam and Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituencies.
Dr. Senthil Raj said the EVMs and the VVPATs, all kept Thoothukudi Panchayat Union Office with due security, had been allotted to the Assembly segments through lots. Moreover, 20% EVMs and 30% VVPATs would be allotted in addition to the Assembly constituencies in addition to the numbers actually required as replacement in case of technical snag.
After the final list of candidates was ready, the slips carrying the names of the candidates and their symbols would be fixed in the EVMs before the second round of randomisation. The list of EVMs allotted to each constituency would be given to the candidates who can supervise the shifting of EVMs to their segments.
Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath