First phase of Tiruchendur temple renovation work to be completed by year-end

March 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Efforts had been taken to complete the first phase of renovation of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here before the year-end, Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the renovation works at the shrine, Dr. Senthil Raj said the three-phase refurbishment of the temple, which was being carried out on an outlay of ₹300 crore, was being done without disturbing devotees, who could have a hassle-free dharshan.

In the first phase, administrative office, halls for conducting discourses, spacious waiting halls for devotees similar to the halls in Tirupathi, drinking water tanks, etc., were being created. Underground cabling was being done to take power from the substation to be installed on the temple premises.

“More than 75% of the first phase works have been completed. We have planned to complete the entire first phase works, including underground cabling and installation of the substation, before end of December,” the Collector said.

A total of 480 toilets and 40 bathrooms for men and women would be constructed on the temple premises. A water treatment plant would be established before May 2024. A two-storey building would be built to benefit those willing to tonsure their head. A common feast hall with 600 seats would come up as part of the renovation works.

Since the shrine would attract huge crowds during summer vacation, temporary sheds, drinking water tanks with a capacity of 7.50 lakh litres and toilets would be established at seven places, he said.

The government had also planned to lay a bypass road to the temple from the main road. “Since HCL Trust has come forward to carry out the renovation works on an outlay of ₹200 crore, refurbishment will be done on 2.70 lakh square feet. As of now, works have been taken up on 1.40 lakh square feet in the first phase,” Dr. Senthil Raj added.