‘First 50’ batch of MMC goes down memory lane

The first batch of 50 students who were admitted to Madurai Medical College after the then Union Health Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur inaugurated the institution on August 2, 1954, came together on the virtual platform for a first reunion after 67 years.

Fifteen of the “first 50,” as they are called, had two hours of nostalgia chat. In their 80’s now, they recalled the contribution of their teachers “who not only taught us medicine and clinical diagnosis but also communication and life skills, etiquette and compassion.”

A. Devadoss, 84, who still performs surgeries and teaches, went down memory lane about his first day at the medical college.

“We were asked to wear white shirt and trousers with blue ties which were not available in any shop. We bought blue cloth and got the ties stitched overnight, “ he said.

Mathiprakasam, 86, a general practitioner in Thoothukudi, is the only other doctor from the batch who continues to see patients.

The friends in the group used to get together once in three years. The group has shrunk to 19 now and some of the doctors have developed health issues. “Though the pandemic helped us connect with technology, online learning is not good for students,” said Dr. Devadoss. “For anatomy and physiology classes, a student has to see, feel and touch to understand the human body and I hope things return to normal soon,” he said.

Spouses of five deceased doctors also came on board to share their memories and in gratitude of the friendship that continues among the first-50 batchmates.