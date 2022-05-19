Fireworks units warned of stringent action for violation SC directive

Virudhunagar district administration has warned fireworks units of stringent action if they are found violating the Supreme Court order with respect to manufacturing fireworks.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said several teams of officials from different departments had been making surprise visits to fireworks units to check if they were using barium nitrate or making chorsa or garlands in violation of the Supreme Court order.

Following inspections, 405 fireworks units were issued show-cause notices for minor violations of safety norms. The licences issued under Arms Act to 174 units were suspended, he said.

When it was pointed out that the closure of units following suspension of licences led to loss of employment for hundreds of workers, the suspension orders were revoked, the statement said.