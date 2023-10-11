October 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

With Deepavali round the corner, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday issued a warning to fireworks manufacturing units flouting safety norms with an intention to increase productivity in a short span of time.

Pointing to the recent increase in fatal accidents in fireworks units, the Collector, in a statement, said those accidents were caused due to the urge to increase production by deploying more employees, especially those who were not well-versed with the safety procedures.

The government had formed State and district-level safety committees which came up with safety guidelines to be scrupulously followed by fireworks manufacturers, godowns and retail shops.

The Collector said if any of fireworks manufacturing units were found to be flouting the safety norms, they would be barred from manufacturing firecrackers. If any godowns or shops flouted the safety norms they would be sealed, the statement said.