Firemen take out rally

Firemen took out a motorbike rally in the city on Friday to create awareness of COVID-19 pandemic among residents.

It was organised as per instructions of the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services Sylendra Babu. Deputy Director of Fire Services, Southern Region, P. Saravanakumar, flagged off the rally in the presence of District Fire Officer S. Kalyanakumar in front of the Fire Station at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court premises.

Firemen carried placards with messages on maintaining physical distance and wearing masks in public places to prevent measures against contracting the viral infection.

The rally concluded at Tallakulam Fire station.