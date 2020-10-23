Madurai

Firemen take out rally

Firemen take out a bike rally to create awareness of COVID-19 in Madurai on Friday.  

Firemen took out a motorbike rally in the city on Friday to create awareness of COVID-19 pandemic among residents.

It was organised as per instructions of the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services Sylendra Babu. Deputy Director of Fire Services, Southern Region, P. Saravanakumar, flagged off the rally in the presence of District Fire Officer S. Kalyanakumar in front of the Fire Station at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court premises.

Firemen carried placards with messages on maintaining physical distance and wearing masks in public places to prevent measures against contracting the viral infection.

The rally concluded at Tallakulam Fire station.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 9:48:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/firemen-take-out-rally/article32932251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY